Blood Bank Launches $250 Back-to-School Gift Card Promotion

KERN COUNTY, CA – Houchin Community Blood Bank is thrilled to announce an exciting Back-to-School promotion for donors and their families. To help combat the ongoing blood shortage in our community and make back-to-school shopping less of a burden, Houchin is encouraging everyone to donate blood and platelets for the opportunity to win a $250 back-to-school gift card of their choice.

Starting on Tuesday, August 1st, until Saturday, August 19th, every donor who gives the gift of life during this period will be automatically entered into the drawing for a chance to win. Houchin will be selecting one lucky winner each week, with a total of three winners for this special promotion.

The need for blood donations is constant, and the summer-to-fall transition is a critical time when donations tend to decrease as demand remains steady. By participating in this promotion, you not only stand a chance to win a valuable gift card but also become an essential part of the solution to our community’s blood supply challenges.

To schedule your appointment today, go to www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222.

Donor Center Hours

M – W: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thu: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Fri: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sat: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sun: Closed

11515 Bolthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93311

5901 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309

2671 Oswell St, Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93306