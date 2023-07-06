Black Rodeo Opens At Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Today may be your final chance to get a ticket to see the Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The gates open tomorrow night, Friday, July 7th and the show starts at 7pm.

It’s a good chance to learn more about Americans of African descent who were part of the ‘cowboy era’, opening the west for settlement and providing beef for the rest of the nation in the late 19th century. A full 25% of the cowboys working ranches in those days were Black, although many people accept Hollywood’s version of the west and think they were all White.

Cowboys competing in the rodeo stand to win $5,000 in prize money before moving on to the Bay area to continue competing there.

-Tony Lee