Bizarre Accident Near Tehachapi
Two people are recovering after a semi-truck rolls over a vehicle near Tehachapi.
Kern County Fire says it happened Sunday, May 8, around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 near Mills Street when the truck’s trailer came to rest on top of a vehicle on a small embankment off-road.
One person was trapped inside the vehicle pinned beneath the trailer. The driver of the pinned vehicle was rescued. The truck driver was able to get out as well.
Both people were taken to the hospital for treatment. County fire crews haven’t said what caused the accident.
-Jeff Lemucchi