KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Bird Names ‘Up In The Air’

Share

More than 80 different species of birds are getting re-named.

The American Ornithological Society announced this week that it would re-name all bird species named after people, as well as birds with names that can be considered offensive.

Examples would include Wilson’s warbler or Hammond’s flycatcher, 

An AOS official said the naming conventions developed in the 1800s were “clouded by racism and misogyny” and “don’t work for us today”.

About 70-80 species will be renamed.

Trending

1

Update On Amtrak Derailment
2

Earthquake Shakes California
3

Bakersfield Police Search for Man Accused of Indecent Exposure
4

Repeat Criminal Found Guilty of Threatening Bakersfield Park Ranger
5

White Castle Hires New Cooks