Bird Names ‘Up In The Air’

More than 80 different species of birds are getting re-named.

The American Ornithological Society announced this week that it would re-name all bird species named after people, as well as birds with names that can be considered offensive.

Examples would include Wilson’s warbler or Hammond’s flycatcher,

An AOS official said the naming conventions developed in the 1800s were “clouded by racism and misogyny” and “don’t work for us today”.

About 70-80 species will be renamed.