Best places to hike around Bakersfield
hiking feet walking on seaside mountain peak
Even though the state has closed non-essential businesses to stem off the Coronavirus, the state did say it’s safe to enjoy walks, hikes, or even bike rides as long as you practice social distancing. We’ve put together some of the best places to hike around Bakersfield so you can stretch your legs and get some air and some sun!
* Hart Park- Kern County’s main park has many hiking and walking trails within it. It includes leisurely trails around the lakes in the park to moderate hikes up the hills around the park.
* Bakersfield Bluffs- Panorama park near Bakersfield College has easy walking trails that run along the top of the Bakersfield Bluffs providing views of the Kern River and vast expanse of the Kern Oil Fields.
* Kern River Parkway- The long path alongside the Kern River runs from near Lake Ming to Enos lane providing a nice long bike ride or just partial walks along the banks of the river.
*Rancheria OHV Trail- This 33 mile trail just outside of Bakersfield provides great hiking spots, equestrian spots and amazing views of the surrounding mountains.