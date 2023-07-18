KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Bank Robber Dresses In Drag To Avoid Capture

The FBI has launched a manhunt for a man who’s robbed three Texas banks while dressed as a woman.

The robber – who’s known as “the sticky note bandit” because he handed a sticky note with a threatening message on it to each of the three tellers – has robbed three Houston-area banks since July 5th, according to the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force. However, in the third robbery – which occurred at a Wells Fargo branch – the thief inexplicably walked out without collecting any cash, an FBI rep says. It’s unclear how much money he stole in the first two incidents.

“During the robberies, he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse,” reads a description released by the FBI. “No one was physically hurt.”

