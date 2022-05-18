Bako Not A Favorite Place To Live
Courtesy Visit Bakersfield
Bakersfield is among several cities in the Central Valley with a low rating on a list of “Best Places to Live.”
The news outlet U.S. News and World Report shows the valley towns of Stockton, Visalia, Modesto, Fresno, and Bakersfield are all at the bottom of the list of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
The outlet surveyed 150 of the nation’s most populous areas.
The criteria: a desirable place to live, a strong job market, and high quality of life.
Although it’s pretty expensive to live there, San Francisco is among the cities topping the list.
-Jeff Lemucchi