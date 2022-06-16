Bakersfield Real Estate Broker Seeks Council Seat
A Bakersfield real estate broker says he wats to be a city councilman. Details from KNZR’s Jeff Lemucchi…
Commercial real estate broker Boyd Binninger announced his candidacy Wednesday morning in front of City Hall South for the Ward Three city council seat.
Bakersfield.com reports Binninger wants to represent the areas of Ward Three, from northeast Bakersfield to Westchester and the 34th Street Corridor, “so that they are no longer neglected at City Hall.”
Binninger is a lifelong Bakersfield resident who attended several Bakersfield schools before graduating from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
