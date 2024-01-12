Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast Set
Bakersfield’s 44th Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for Jan. 23. According to Bakersfield.com, the annual event brings together thousands in a communal ceremony over prayers, casserole and speeches — on homelessness, oil, agriculture and the economy.
“The prayer breakfast is much anticipated tradition and a staple of our community,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said. “The purpose is to gather residents regardless of church affiliation, political ideology or religion to pray for the leaders of our nation, for our state and our community.”
“We can say it’s one of the largest, for sure,” said Garrett Ming, chairman of Prayer Breakfast Committee.
Ming said they are preparing for around 1,000 attendees — 800 for sponsors and 200 for general admission, while disclaiming it’s hard to keep track of these numbers.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi