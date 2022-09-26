Bakersfield Police Searching for Pair of Robbery Suspects

Courtesy KGET.com

Bakersfield police are on the hunt for two men suspected in several thefts at a Ross discount clothing store.

Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Ross at 3761 Ming Avenue when they selected numerous items and left without paying on Aug. 24.

The first suspect is described as approximately 25 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a heavy build, short dark hair and dark beard. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, dark pants and gray shoes.

The second suspect is described as approximately 27 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with short black hair. He was wearing a gray collared shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or Det. David Hamma at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi