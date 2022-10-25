Bakersfield Police Searching for At-Risk Woman

Courtesy KGET.com

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Gabrielle Villareal, 28.

Villareal was last seen on 8th Street on Oct. 24. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Villareal is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 140 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings and unknown color sandals.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi