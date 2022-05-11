Bakersfield Police Search For Missing Man
Bakersfield police are asking for help to find Ralph Aguilera, 29, who has been missing since April 28, 2022.
Aguilera was last seen on Oregon Street around 11:30 a.m.
He is described as Hispanic, 6′ 2″, 275 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a mole on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black hat, red sweater, and blue jeans.
He was driving a red 2021 Jeep SUV with California license plate 8XAE147.
He is considered at-risk due to health issues.
Anyone with information about Aguilera’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.
-Jeff Lemucchi