Bakersfield Police Arrest Shooting Suspect
A man is in jail on suspicion of murder following a deadly shooting on Brundage Lane.
On Saturday, Bakersfield police arrested Eliot Moore, 25, for his alleged role in the shooting that left a man dead in the 700 block of Brundage Lane shortly before midnight Friday.
The victim will be identified at a later time.
Moore is due in court on Tuesday.
Anyone with further information in the case is urged to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 5 08:47