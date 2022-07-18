Bakersfield Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
A Bakersfield man suspected of murder has been arrested in Texas.
Matthew Torres, 27, was arrested in Plano, TX on Tuesday on a warrant for murder and transported back to Kern County.
Kern County Sheriff’s officials say Torres faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Tony Gutierrez, 30.
On Aug. 25, 2020 around 10:30 p.m. Gutierrez was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Water Street just east of North Baker Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Gutierrez died from his injuries.
Torres is scheduled to appear for arraignment on Monday.
If you have information regarding this case, contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi