Bakersfield Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Selling Fentanyl
A Bakersfield man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for selling fentanyl.
U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert’s office says Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas, 22, will serve his time in federal prison after being convicted of conspiring to distribute the drug.
A jury found Cardenas guilty of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to an undercover officer in January 2021.
Cardenas and two others sold 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills for $2,900 in a Bakersfield fast food restaurant parking lot on Jan. 19, 2021.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 18 07:59