Bakersfield Man Convicted of Killing His Father
Courtesy Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office
A Bakersfield man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of this father.
Giovanni Abujalil, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony elder abuse on May 16h. He also admitted to using a knife during the crime.
The incident occurred on January 27, 2022 in the area of Ave 124 and Road 268 in Porterville.
Deputies say they arrived at the scene to find Abujalil sitting inside an SUV and refusing to get out. As they approached, deputies discovered the body of Julio Abujalil, 75, in the back seat of the vehicle.
The younger Abujalil has a prior strike conviction from 2010 for first-degree burglary in Los Angeles County as well as eleven additional felony convictions including two for felony elder abuse.
He was released from prison on parole one week before murdering his father.
There’s no indication about a motive for the killing.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 8 07:49