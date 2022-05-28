Bakersfield Man Accused of Groping Women, Teens Enters Plea
A man accused of groping several women and teenage girls has pleaded no contest to six counts of sexual battery.
Joe Anthony Cisneros, 32, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony and five misdemeanors, according to court records.
He faces a year in jail followed by probation and must register as a sex offender.
Authorities say some of the incidents occurred near Golden Valley High School on Hosking Avenue in south Bakersfield.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 27 10:10