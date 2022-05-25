Bakersfield Leaders: Keep Shopping Carts Where They Belong
Bakersfield city leaders have voted to have property owners and businesses implement plans to retrieve missing shopping carts.
A new ordinance adopted during Tuesday’s Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee meeting is aimed at keeping shopping carts on the business owner’s property and away from residential and non-commercial neighborhoods.
The ordinance puts the responsibility on property owners and not the businesses to keep the carts on the property.
The ordinance now goes to the full city council for approval and will be implemented in August if passed.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 24 17:07