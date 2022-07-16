Bakersfield Bar Looses Liquor License
A local bar has lost it’s license to serve alcohol after several crimes have been tied to the establishment.
The California Alcohol Beverage Control has indefinitely suspended La Catrina’s beer and liquor license after the establishment was connected to several crimes over the last year.
The Flower Street establishment has been investigated for gang violence, including shootings and murders, assaults, including some with deadly weapons, sexual assaults, and what the Kern County Sheriff’s Department calls suspicious activity.
The bar is located at 1901 Flower Street in East Bakersfield.
-Tony Lee