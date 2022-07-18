Bakersfield Among Most Dangerous Cities For Pedestrians
A new report analyzing pedestrian fatalities nationwide ranks the city of Bakersfield within the top 10 most dangerous cities for pedestrians for the second year in a row.
According to Nonprofit Smart Growth America, Bakersfield came in as the seventh most dangerous metropolitan area, with 152 pedestrian deaths from 2016 to 2020, in a report titled “Dangerous by Design.”
Bakersfield.com reports the nonprofit had ranked Bakersfield as No. 2 last year in pedestrian deaths, and No. 7 in 2019.
The report indicates the city’s fatality rate was 3.41 per 100,000 people. Five years ago, the rate was 2.39 deaths per 100,000 people in Bakersfield.
The group says Union Avenue has been determined to be a hot spot for pedestrian deaths.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi