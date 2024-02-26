Baby starves To Death While Mother Goes On Vacation

A Cleveland woman who abandoned her 16-month-old daughter to go on vacation has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

32-year-old Kristel Candelario left her daughter Jailyn home alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico. She died of starvation and dehydration shortly after her mother’s return.

Candelario has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment and faces life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 18th.