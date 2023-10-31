Artificial Intelligence Still A Legal Question In America

After questions and fears about artificial intelligence shut down Hollywood, the entertainment capital of the world, for months, President Biden is taking aim at the booming world of AI with a new executive order.

The order will require the AI industry to establish safety and security standards. It also adds consumer protections and sets guidelines for federal regulators.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients says AI is a top priority for Biden, who has urged his staff to “move as fast, if not faster than the technology itself.

-Tony Lee