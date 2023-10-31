KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Artificial Intelligence Still A Legal Question In America

Share

After questions and fears about artificial intelligence shut down Hollywood, the entertainment capital of the world, for months,  President Biden is taking aim at the booming world of AI with a new executive order.

The order will require the AI industry to establish safety and security standards.  It also adds consumer protections and sets guidelines for federal regulators.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients says AI is a top priority for Biden, who has urged his staff to “move as fast, if not faster than the technology itself.

-Tony Lee

Trending

1

Update On Amtrak Derailment
2

Earthquake Shakes California
3

Bakersfield Police Search for Man Accused of Indecent Exposure
4

Repeat Criminal Found Guilty of Threatening Bakersfield Park Ranger
5

White Castle Hires New Cooks