Arrest Made in Central Bakersfield Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says officers arrested Glenn Jones, 54, for his alleged role in the murder of a woman Friday at approximately 7 p.m. on 1st Street near Holtby Road where an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot was found in the roadway. She died at the scene.

Police say Jones was apprehended Saturday in the 200 block of Emerald Isle Way and faces a first-degree murder charge.

He is being held without bail and is due in court on Tuesday.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi