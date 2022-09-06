Armed Robbery Suspect At Large

Courtesy KGET.com

Bakersfield police are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery that occurred at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 24. at the Dollar General store at 401 Union Ave.

Police say the suspect got into the passenger seat of a car parked in the parking lot and fled the area. The car is a red Ford Fusion with license California license plate number 7TEZ989.

Authorities say the vehicle was stolen out of Palmdale.