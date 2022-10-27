KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Arizona Sex Sting Nets 16

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, baited the hook for  Child sex predators and sure enough, snagged 16 criminals before they could harm another child.

The sex sting started with police putting adds on internet sites where perpetrators go to find illicit sex, and when the criminals answered, the criminals were taken into custody when they arrived at a fake location where they thought they would find an under aged teen to take advantage of.

After being arrested, photos of the 16 men were posted in local newspapers along with their names, and the suspects were taken back to their cells to await their court dates.

-Tony Lee

