Arizona Gunman Shot In Failed Gas Station Robbery

An Armed Arizona robber picked the wrong gas station to sga e ahold-up. Police there say the still unidentified gunman was shot down by the gas station attendant. They say he survived the incident and is recovering in a hospital in Avondale, Arizona.

According to the heroic clerk, a masked man stormed into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. But when the robber turned his attention to one of the customers, away from the clerk, the employee took out his own gun and fired.

Police say the gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are reviewing store security camera footage as they decide what charges to prefer against the criminal.

-Tony Lee