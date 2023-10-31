Another Lawsuit is in court Aimed At Banning Trump From Running

The U.S. Constitution’s “insurrection” clause is about to face the test.

A weeklong hearing on a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado begins today.

On Tuesday, oral arguments are scheduled before the Minnesota Supreme Court on an effort to kick the former president off the ballot in that state.

No matter the rulings, they are likely to be swiftly appealed, eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The nation’s highest court has never ruled on the provision in the 14th Amendment that prohibits those who swore an oath to uphold the constitution and then “engage in insurrection” against it from holding higher office