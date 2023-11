Almost two-thirds of Americans believe that crime is a serious issue in the U.S.

This is according to the results of a new Gallup poll released on Thursday.

63 percent of respondents say that crime in the U.S. is either “extremely” or a “very” serious problem.

Across the nation, more than three-quarters of respondents believe that crime has gone up.

Meanwhile, a fifth of those polled say that someone in their household was a victim of a crime.