American Jews on the Left Are Just Shocked by Their Fellow Leftists

New York Times headline: “On Israel, Progressive Jews Feel Abandoned by Their Left-Wing Allies.”

NBC News: “The left faces a reckoning as Israel divides Democrats.”

Time Magazine: “How the Activist Left Turned on Israel.”

Los Angeles Times: “‘The left has really let us down.’ Why many American Jews feel abandoned”

Financial Times: “Left’s take on Hamas stuns American Jews — and threatens Democratic party split.”

You get the point.

Left-wing American Jews feel betrayed by the Left. A Left that remains anti-Israel even after the greatest single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and even though most Palestinians and their supporters explicitly call for the destruction of the Jewish state: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Progressive American Jews are shocked by their fellow progressives. But the only thing that is shocking is their shock.

The Left wing has been calling for an economic boycott of Israel for decades and has labeled Israel an “apartheid” state.

The Left labels America, the most tolerant, multiethnic society in history, “systemically racist.”

The Left called for “defunding the police,” supports attorneys general who abolish bail for violent criminals, and praised demonstrations against America — including many that included vandalism and violence — for more than half a year.

The Left supports all-black dorms and all-black graduations on college campuses. The Left has almost destroyed every liberal ideal regarding race. The University of California, among many other left-wing institutions, has labeled “racist” the liberal ideal of being color-blind, and labeled “racist” the beautiful anti-racist sentiment, “there is only one race, the human race.”

The Left — specifically schools of education and teachers unions — has ruined elementary schools and high schools. And it has destroyed universities as institutions that allow open dialogue.

The Left affirms the lie that men can become women and women can become men, and it works to crush the lives and careers of anyone who denies that people can become the other sex. The Left supports the demise of women’s sports by fighting to allow any man who says he is a woman to compete in women’s sports. The Left supports putting children who say they are the other sex on hormone-blocking drugs, and supports allowing girls under the age of 21 (and sometimes under 18) who say they are boys to have their breasts surgically removed.

The Left has been waging the most successful war against free speech in American history. As a result, almost half of America’s young people say they believe in free speech but not in “hate speech,” which, of course, means they do not believe in free speech.

The Left asserts that the human fetus at any stage of development is, literally, worthless, certainly worth less than a dog, if the woman carrying it wants an abortion.

The Left has essentially destroyed mainstream journalism. Mainstream media no longer hold truth as an ideal. They promoted the lie for nearly two years that Russia colluded with the Trump presidential campaign in 2016 (many still do). They continue to promote the lie that having to present an ID when voting is “racist.”

The Left has poisoned American medicine. The American Medical Association has announced that birth certificates should no longer list the sex of a child. Medical boards threaten to suspend or even revoke the medical licenses of physicians who question the efficacy of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or prescribe hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to patients in the early stages of COVID-19.

The Left has enthusiastically supported the America-hating and Israel-hating Black Lives Matter organization and the flag-defaming athletes who refused to stand for the national anthem.

The Left has promulgated the racist doctrine in most American schools and businesses that all whites are racist.

The Left teaches school children that they should be ashamed of their past and that their future is awful (due to carbon emissions); that capitalism is bad and socialism good.

The Left, in short, hates the West, the most decent civilization ever created, and hates America, the most decent country ever created.

The Left, for decades, has declared Zionism racist — meaning that Israel’s existence is inherently immoral — and has charged Israel with “genocide” against the Palestinians.

Yet now Jews on the Left are simply shocked that the people who hold all these contemptible positions either morally equate Hamas with Israel or actually support those who chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which is in fact a call to genocide. Genocide of the Jews.

Unlike the liberal Jew, the left-wing Jew — the professor, the columnist, the teacher — is a destructive fool. But the liberal Jew is inexcusably naive about the Left, nearly all of whose positions have nothing in common with liberalism, not to mention with the Torah.

Maybe some will repent. But don’t bet on it.

This column was originally posted on Townhall.com.

Brought to you by www.DennisPrager.com