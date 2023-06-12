American Flags Being Retired

Over 9000 Torn or Faded Flags to be burned with honor, taps and gun salute June 14, 2023

Bakersfield, CA – On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Greenlawn Southwest will be holding Kern County’s

largest National Flag Day with an official Flag Retirement event. Anyone with an American Flag that has

been torn, tattered, faded or beyond repair may have their flags burned in an official ceremony at

Greenlawn’s crematory. This year, in an overwhelming display of patriotism, over 9000 American Flags

have already been collected and will be honored.

The event will begin with a special flag folding conducted by the Young Marines at 10am, along with a

ceremony with gun salute and taps followed by a Flag March to the crematory by local branches of our

U.S. military. Joining in the event will be Mayor Karen Goh, the Sons of American Revolution, Bakersfield

firefighter’s Pipers and Drums along with local dignitaries and state officials.

“This event has continued to grow by leaps and bounds each successive year and it shows just how

important and needed this celebration of honoring our national flag is among the residents within the

city of Bakersfield and surrounding communities. We want to make sure that these torn and faded

flags, which fly daily at homes and businesses throughout Kern County, because of how much they mean

to our history, way of life and national pride, are disposed of with the dignity that they deserve” says

Mike Jenkins, Community Patriotic Events Coordinator at Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.

This will be the fifth year that Greenlawn has participated in this significant and patriotic ceremony.

Greenlawn Southwest is located at 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. For more information, please

contact Mike Jenkins at (510) 684-6922.