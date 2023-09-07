American English Adds New Words

This picture taken on June 30, 2016 shows letters placed on a board during a game of Scrabble during the King’s Cup tournament – the globe’s biggest Scrabble competition – in Bangkok. Defying their broken English, Thailand’s elite squad of Scrabble players are world beaters in the wordsmith’s favourite boardgame – thanks to stunning memories that allow them to recall nearly the entire dictionary. / AFP / CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / TO GO WITH AFP STORY: Thailand-lifestyle-game-language, FOCUS by Sally MAIRS (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)

Dictionary.com has added more than 566 new words and phrases – including a few that might leave non-zoomers scratching their heads.

New additions include ‘shower orange’ (a viral trend that involves eating an orange in the shower) and ‘mountweazel’ (a fake entry included in reference books to catch plagiarists).

Many of the new entries are AI-related, including ‘generative AI’, ‘large language model’, and ‘GPT’.