Alleged Copper Wire Crook Caught
A man was arrested Wednesday in central Bakersfield on suspicion of stealing diesel fuel and copper wire.
Bakersfield.com reports Samuel Lane, age 35, was taken into custody after a search warrant served in the 1800 block of Bank Street turned up two stolen trailers, a stolen vehicle, copper wire, several hundred gallons of red-die diesel, a loaded firearm, methamphetamine and tools that can be used for fuel and wire thefts.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
