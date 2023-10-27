KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Alleged Copper Wire Crook Caught

A man was arrested Wednesday in central Bakersfield on suspicion of stealing diesel fuel and copper wire.

Bakersfield.com reports Samuel Lane, age 35, was taken into custody after a search warrant served in the 1800 block of Bank Street turned up two stolen trailers, a stolen vehicle, copper wire, several hundred gallons of red-die diesel, a loaded firearm, methamphetamine and tools that can be used for fuel and wire thefts.

According to a news release Thursday from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. law enforcement also found an additional trailer and vehicle “associated with the property” were found to have been stolen.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

