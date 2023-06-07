KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Airlines Expect $10B This Year

Share

The world’s airlines are expecting to bounce back from the pandemic in a big way.

The International Air Transport Association is predicting air travel will bring in nearly $10 billion this year. That’s more than twice as much as the $4.7 billion the agency forecast in December. In fact, the IATA is predicting 4.35 billion people will fly this year, which nearly matches 2019’s number.

“Despite economic uncertainties, people are flying to reconnect, explore, and do business,” says William M. Walsh, the director general of the IATA. “Airports are busier, hotel occupancy is rising, local economies are reviving, and the airline industry has moved into profitability.”

Trending

1

Paralyzed Man Walks Thanks To Science
2

Arkansas River Has Rapids Like The Kern
3

Parents Attend Church While Baby Dies In Hot Car
4

SUV vs. Pedestrian Leaves a Man Dead in Oildale
5

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease