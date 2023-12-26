AI Helps Seniors Fight Loneliness

A robot named ‘ElliQ’ is giving senior citizens an AI-powered friend to talk to.

Intuition Robotics, the makers of ElliQ, say it’s the first AI device specifically designed to combat loneliness among seniors.

It can carry on conversations, play music and games, and offer reminders on when to take medications.

Most seniors who were given an ElliQ interact with it dozens of times per day and say it helps reduce feelings of isolation.

Do you talk to your devices? Is it possible to be ‘friends’ with an artificial intelligence?