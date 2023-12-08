After Acting Bad In A Restaurant, Woman Is Sentenced To Work There

Does the sentence fit the crime? Perhaps it does more than many other sentences. An Ohio woman who was convicted of assault after she hurled a burrito bowl at a Chipotle employee has been sentenced to spend the next two months working at a fast food restaurant.

Judge Timothy Gilligan handed down the unusual sentence after reconsidering his initial order of 90 days in jail. In addition to the two months at a fast food restaurant, 39-year-old Parma resident Rosemary Hayne will still have to serve 30 days of the original sentence, Gilligan ruled. “You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?” Gilligan told Hayne. “This is not Real Housewives of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable.”

Prior to sentencing, Hayne tried to defend herself by telling the judge, “If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, it’s disgusting looking.” Gilligan responded, “I bet you won’t be happy with the food you are going to get in the jail.”