A.W.O.L. Soldier Returned To U.S. From Korea

An American soldier who fled into North Korea earlier this year has been returned to U.S. custody.

In July, Pvt. Travis King was part of a tour group visiting the DMZ when he suddenly sprinted into North Korean territory, where he was detained.

This week, North Korea said it would expel King. He is reportedly in American custody in China.

Before he entered North Korea, King was facing possible discharge from the Army over an assault conviction while serving in South Korea. Going AWOL could potentially result in a military jail sentence.