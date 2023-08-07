A Texas Opera Singer and His Husband Plead Guilty To Sexual Assault

Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband are pleading guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.

Daniels and Scott Walters entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair.

Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years probation and required to register as sex offenders.

The victim said he was invited to their apartment, given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness and awoke alone and naked.

Daniels was also fired as a University of Michigan professor after sexual assault allegations by a student at the university in 2018.