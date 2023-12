A Tennessee family is celebrating a miracle after last week’s deadly tornadoes.

A 4-month-old infant was swept up by the twister after it ripped the roof of a Clarksville mobile home and picked the boy up in his bassinet.

Miraculously, the child was found in a nearby tree, mostly unharmed.

The Moore family’s trailer was destroyed, but all family members survived with just cuts and bruises. They’ve set up a GoFundMe to help cover living costs.