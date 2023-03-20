A Major Recall From Ford Motor Company

The Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for more than a million vehicles due to brake hoses that leak.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report saying the front brake hose on several models could break and lose fluid causing the brakes to fail partially or completely, increasing the stopping distance and increasing the risk of an accident.

Models included in the recall include the Ford Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ made in the five year period between 2013 and 2018.

Repairs can be made free of charge and Ford dealerships.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified sometime in April by letter from the Ford Motor Company.

-Tony Lee