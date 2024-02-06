A Detriot Father Of 6, Killed By Dog Pack

A Detroit father of six is dead just days after he was mauled by three dogs.

Harold Phillips was walking home from a bus stop when the dogs got loose last Monday night and attacked him.

Phillips was rushed to the hospital and had to have his arm amputated.

His family later announced that he died from his injuries on Friday.

City officials say the incident could have been prevented if the dogs’ owners followed the city’s ordinance, which limits the number of dogs per residence to two and says dogs have to be secured.

The dogs’ owner says the dogs were also involved in three other bite cases, including one involving a child.

The three dogs involved in the attack were euthanized, and the fourth was seized.