8th Annual Thousand Flags at Riverwalk
Courtesy Bakersfield Californian
The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club is sponsoring the 8th annual Thousand Flags event in commemoration of Memorial Day.
The event features more than 1,000 American flags displayed throughout the Park at Riverwalk in southwest Bakersfield.
Proceeds from sponsorships go to causes such as the Kern County Veterans Village, Honor Flight, Wreaths Across America, and CSUB Veterans Grove.
More importantly, Thousand Flags gives the community an opportunity to recognize and remember fallen military veterans.
Flags will be on display beginning at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 28th through Monday, May 30th at 3:00 p.m.
Event Highlights
- Saturday 12:00 noon. – Opening Flag Raising Ceremony with National Anthem
- Saturday 8:00 p.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony with Taps
- Sunday 9:00 a.m. – Flag Raising Ceremony
- Sunday 6:00 p.m. – Boy Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony
- Sunday 8:00 p.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony
- Memorial Day 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Patriotic Fair featuring exhibitors and food vendors
- Memorial Day 9:00 a.m. – Flag Raising to half-mast
- Memorial Day 12:00 noon – Flag Raising ceremony with Invocation, National Anthem, and short program
- Memorial Day 3:00 p.m. – Final Flag Lowering Ceremony with Taps