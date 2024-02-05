82nd. Anniversary of Minter Field

Minter Field Shafter was Officially Dedicated, Minter Field Army Air Corps Base in Honor of Hugh Minter on, February 7th, 1942.

We will be celebrating the 82nd anniversary of the dedication on Saturday February 10th from 10 AM to 2 PM at Minter Field Air Museum 401 Vultee St. Shafter Airport, Shafter California. Come help the Museum celebrate some of the new things that has happened last year at Minter Field Air Museum.

Special thanks to the Johnson Family Fund for their generous donation in the namesake of Charles M. (Charlie) Johnson. With this donation the museum was able to paint and restore the 82-year-old WWII Minter Field building that the Museum occupies.

Also, thanks go out to Steve Holloway Painting and their paint crew for going above and beyond the donation to paint and restore the museums 82-year-old building.

Thanks to the Bakersfield Carpenter’s Union Local #743 and Rebuilding Together Kern County for remodeling a storage room into a brand-new exhibit room for the museum. We also want to thank Ken Schultz for his generous donation to start the Ken Schultz Airplane Hangar fund for Minter Field Air Museum.