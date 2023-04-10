5 Year Old Dies on School Grounds

The parents of a 5 year old boy who died on a school recess playground while teachers did nothing for at least 10 minutes are suing the West Hartford Connecticut Board Of Education and the town of West Hartford for allowing the child to die.

Doctors say the child passed out from something called “Cardiac Channelopathy Brugada Syndrome”,

It happened when the child’s class was having recess on the school grounds, and children told investigators they tried to get the teacher’s attention, but security footage shows the teachers waited nearly 10 minutes before checking on the child, and teachers who were in clear sight of the child lying on the ground said they thought he was “playing dead”, a gale the teachers reportedly said the children frequently played.

Parents Chantel and Shultz Pierre Louis say they are heartbroken.

-Tony Lee