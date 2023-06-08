4 th of July In Tehachapi

The City of Tehachapi is proud to once again host the All-American 4th of July Festival presented by

Kaiser Permanente with a full day of events on Tuesday, July 4th, culminating with the annual fireworks

display at 9 P.M. originating from the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

This year’s new title sponsor is Kaiser Permanente, serving over 7,000 members in the Tehachapi

community and operating a medical office in the City of Tehachapi, Kaiser Permanente is combining

cutting-edge technology with a focus on disease prevention.

“We are proud of our partnership with the City of Tehachapi and excited to take part in this year’s 4th of

July Festival,” said Maybelle S. Liquigan, senior vice president, Kaiser Permanente Kern County. “We

encourage the community and their families to come out and safely celebrate a fun-filled day of

activities.”

The festival begins with the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast at 8 A.M. at Central Park. This

fundraiser for the Tehachapi High School Football program always a popular event. Breakfast tickets are

on sale through the THS football team and are available for $8. Players and coaches will also be selling

tickets at the Tehachapi Farmer’s Market in Downtown Tehachapi on Thursdays until the event.

In addition to the pancake breakfast, the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District are hosting the

All-American 5k beginning with a mass start at 7 A.M. at the Steven Shy Activity Center at Central Park.

Registration for that event is $45 and includes a t-shirt, finisher’s medal, and a pancake breakfast after

the race. Participants can register online at www.tvrpd.org.

The All-American 4th of July Festival will begin at 11 A.M. at Central Park and includes food vendors,

Mayor’s welcome and National Anthem at Noon, craft vendors courtesy of the Tehachapi Valley Arts

Association showcasing local vendors and small businesses will be open early starting at 8 A.M. Back by

popular demand is an entertainment lineup that includes local artists Averee Napier, Tom Carlson, and

local Americana band The Salt River Cats. The Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club will also be hosting their

annual beer garden fundraiser and American Legion Post 221 will be hosting the ‘Wall of Valor’ at the

Central Park Gazebo.

Returning for the first time since 2018 is the “Kids Parade” that will showcase the patriotism of

Tehachapi’s youngest residents on non-motorized bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and wagons. The

parade staging area will be the public parking lot on the corner of Robinson and F Street across from City

Hall. Kids can decorate their parade entries on site starting at 10 A.M., the parade will begin at 11 A.M.

led by the Tehachapi Police Department and proceed south on Robinson Street before turning onto the

sidewalk at the Wells Education Center on E Street and continuing into Central Park. Parade entrants are

then encouraged to join the stage at Noon to lead the festival in the pledge of allegiance to kick off the

ceremonies.

“Each year we continue to find ways to improve this festival and provide a hometown feel on this

wonderful holiday, the kids parade was something that had been requested over the last few years and

we are excited to return it to the festivities this year,” said Corey Costelloe, Assistant City Manager. “This

is a great opportunity to celebrate our nation and our community.”

At the conclusion of the Central Park festivities at 4 P.M., the action shifts to the Tehachapi Rodeo &

Event Center for the annual ‘Bad Bulls’ bull riding event beginning at 6 P.M. presented by the Tehachapi

Mountain Rodeo Association. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at

www.TehachapiProRodeo.com.

The evening culminates with the annual fireworks spectacular presented by the City of Tehachapi and

Kaiser Permanente that originates adjacent to the Event Center at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport. This

location provides for wonderful viewing opportunities from around the Tehachapi area. The City has

once again contracted the services of Zambelli Fireworks for this patriotic display of freedom with the

goal of making the show better each year.

The All-American 4th of July Festival is also supported by WM, providing refuse and recycling services to

residents in the City of Tehachapi. WM has been a festival supporter providing refuse, recycling, and

sanitation services since their arrival to Tehachapi in 2017.

2023 Schedule of Events

• 7 AM 5K begins – Steven A Shy Building “Scout Hut” on C Street in Central Park

• 8 AM – 10 AM Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast ($8 tickets). Craft booths open.

• 11 AM Kids parade from Robinson/F Street to Central Park

• Noon Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor’s welcome, sponsor comments and National Anthem.

• 11 AM-4 PM – Food Booths, Wall of Valor by American Legion. Beer Garden by

Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.

• Live Music: 11:30 AM -12:30 PM Averee Napier (Break at Noon for Ceremonies)

• Live Music: 12:30 PM to 2 PM- Tom Carlson

• Live Music: 2:15 PM to 4 PM- Salt River Cats

• 5 PM – 9 PM “Bad Bulls” at the Rodeo Grounds

• 9:00 PM Fireworks Spectacular Tehachapi Municipal Airport presented by Kaiser

Permanente