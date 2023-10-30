3/4 of a Million Toyotas Recalled

Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs in the U.S.

The move will allow the company to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on.

The company says the SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs.

Even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly could cause the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road.

The recall covers certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023 model years including gas-electric hybrids.

Toyota will notify owners by late December.