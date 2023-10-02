Blood Donors Needed

Houchin Community Blood Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Rusty’s personal pizza vouchers, making October a month of both giving and savoring the flavor of a delicious Rusty’s personal pizza. As a

token of our appreciation, all donors who donate (or attempt to donate) during the month of October will receive a Rusty’s personal pizza voucher.

This exciting promotion kicks off on today, October 2nd, and will be available at all Houchin donor centers and mobile blood drives throughout the month while supplies last.

After the resounding success of the infamous fair ticket promotion, Houchin is determined to start the fall months on the right foot.

“The need for blood is constant, especially into fall and the holiday months,” emphasizes Shane Hubbard, Creative Development Coordinator at Houchin. “We understand that many people try to donate and may be deferred for medical or other eligibility reasons which is why we wanted to give everyone the chance to receive a pizza voucher

for their effort.”

In addition to Rusty’s vouchers, Houchin is giving all successful donors a free admission voucher to Cherry Acres Pumpkin Patch to help celebrate the beginning of fall and Halloween.

To be a part of this life-saving initiative, individuals are encouraged to schedule their donation appointments at www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives. For

more information about blood donation, please visit www.hcbb.com or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.

-Tony Lee