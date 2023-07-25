Capitol Rioted Convicted Of Beating Police Officer Gets 4 Years

Another person that took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has been sentenced to prison.

Peter Francis Stager, 44, of Conway, Arkansas, was sentenced to four years and four months for hitting a Metropolitan Police Department officer in the head at least three times with a flagpole.

Stager was filmed after beating the officer saying, “Every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy. This is the only remedy they get.”

Prosecutors recommended six years and six month prison time for Stager, who they said, “ … wielded a flagpole and used it to strike at a vulnerable officer, who, lying face down in a mob of rioters, had no means of defending himself.”

According to police reports and federal prosecutors, a total of 140 police officers were hurt during the insurrection. So far, 19 capitol rioters have been sentenced, mostly on misdemeanors, and 11 have received jail time.

-Tony Lee