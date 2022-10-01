17 Monkeypox Cases Reported in Kern County
The Kern Public Health Services Department reports 17 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox in Kern County as of Sept. 22.
The department’s website says a confirmed case tested positive for the monkeypox virus and a probable case tested positive for orthopox virus with no suspicion of orthopox exposure.
The department is hosting a vaccination event at the Richard Prado East Bakersfield Senior Center on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To determine of you’re eligible to receive a moneypox vaccination, click here.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi