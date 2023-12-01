12 Days Of Christmas Costing More

The annual gift-giving ritual outlined by “The 12 Days of Christmas” now costs more than ever before.

Purchasing a partridge in a pear tree, two turtle doves and the other gifts mentioned in the classic song would run a gift-giver $46,729.86 this year, according to PNC Financial Services’ 2023 Christmas Price Index. That’s 2.7 percent higher than it was last year, and 13.2 percent costlier than it was in 2021, the index reveals.

Still, it would cost a whole lot more to truly pay homage to the song. If one listens to the lyrics, it’s clear that the each gift is given every day, with another added. In other words, there are a total of 12 partridges in pear trees, 22 turtle doves and so on. To purchase all of those items, one would have to shell out $210,972.66 – surpassing the $200,000 mark for the first time ever, per PNC.