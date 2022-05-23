      Weather Alert

Driver in Accident Near Wasco Dies

The driver of an SUV that collided with a tanker truck near Wasco has died of his injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver who is described as a 57-year-old man from Wasco, died of his injuries at Kern Medical after the accident Friday.

CHP said the SUV driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The truck driver was treated at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.

-Jeff Lemucchi

 

